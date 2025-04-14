Suzuki Motorcycle India partners with Flipkart to enable online bookings in 8 states

In a move to enhance customer convenience and accessibility, Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan announces its collaboration with Flipkart, the e-commerce platform. Through this collaboration, customers can now book Suzuki’s two-wheelers online, offering a hassle-free digital buying experience.

Starting 15 April 2025, customers from eight Indian states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya and Mizoram can book Suzuki scooters and motorcycles via Flipkart. The available range includes Suzuki’s ultimate street sport scooter, Avenis and domestic motorcycles: GIXXER, GIXXER SF, GIXXER 250, GIXXER SF 250, and V-Strom SX.

This collaboration marks a significant step in SMIPL’s efforts to strengthen its digital footprint and cater to the evolving needs of modern-day customers by providing a seamless online booking experience.

Commenting on the association, Deepak Mutreja - vice president, sales and marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “As more customers now prefer digital platforms for their purchases, we are committed to meeting them where they are. By associating with Flipkart, we are leveraging the growing digital ecosystem to offer customers a convenient and trusted platform to explore and buy Suzuki two-wheelers. We believe this move will further strengthen our reach and customer engagement in the Indian market.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sujith S Agashe - senior director, electronics at Flipkart said, “At Flipkart, we are constantly working to enhance our customer journey offering greater convenience and choice, backed by Flipkart’s trusted digital ecosystem. Our partnership with Suzuki Motorcycle India is a testament to this commitment, as we enable customers across the country to explore and book premium two-wheelers from the comfort of their homes. We are excited to bring greater convenience and choice to today’s digitally savvy consumers.”

The entire booking process is designed for ease. Customers can explore Suzuki models on Flipkart, select their preferred variant and place the order online. The nearest authorised dealership will then assist with the documentation process, and upon completion of registration, customers can take the delivery of their new Suzuki two-wheeler.