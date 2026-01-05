Swiggy adds EatRight category for health-focused ordering

Swiggy has launched EatRight, a new category on its platform aimed at making healthier food options easier to discover and order. The category is now live across more than 50 cities in India.

EatRight brings together Swiggy’s existing health-focused options—High Protein, Low Cal and No Added Sugar—under one category. According to the company, the section currently features over 1.8 million dishes from more than 200,000 restaurant partners. Users can access the category by searching for 'EatRight' on the app.

The category is positioned as an everyday food option rather than a diet-specific offering, with dishes designed to fit into regular ordering habits. These include high-protein versions of common meals, lower-calorie alternatives to familiar foods, and desserts and beverages without added sugar.

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Maloo, vice president – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said: “EatRight marks an important step in how we’re reimagining discovery of a better-for-you selection on Swiggy. As consumer expectations evolve, the opportunity not only lies in offering a wider assortment to choose from, but also in ensuring a seamless experience, at scale. With EatRight, we are offering food options that blend seamlessly into a user’s regular ordering habits, removes decision fatigue through clear categorisation and integrates healthier choices naturally into everyday food ordering. By combining choice, convenience, and consistency, Swiggy aims to make mindful eating less of a one-time resolution and more of a sustainable, everyday habit for millions of users across the country.”

Alongside the launch, Swiggy shared data points from its platform indicating a rise in health-focused food orders, particularly in Tier-2 cities, where such orders have grown at twice the rate of metros. The company also noted higher demand for no-added-sugar items during breakfast and late-night hours, and increased interest in ingredients such as tofu and soya.

Swiggy said several restaurant partners are expanding their menus to align with the EatRight category, with new product variants and pricing offers introduced across select brands.