Swiggy and Webchutney take Better Half Cookbook to YouTube comments section..

“There are multiple ways of using influencers. You don’t just need them to promote your idea. Sometimes, if your idea is worth it- you could use it to promote their content too. By simply leaving a comment, we’re being less intrusive- and giving users the option to cook their favorite recipes (that they’re already watching)- in a progressive way. Like dishes have a meat / vegetarian/ vegan version. Our aim is for every recipe on the internet to have a ‘Better Half’ version. And we’re getting there… one book, one podcast & one comment at a time,” says PG Aditiya, NCD, Dentsu Webchutney.