Swiggy app makes StatEATstics personal, allows users to trace their ordering behaviour in 2020

The latest edition (5th) of Swiggy's annual report, StatEATstics gave consumers a lowdown of what India ordered through 2020. This year’s edition also saw the launch of a new feature on the Swiggy app, wherein users could get a glimpse of their own Swiggy journeys in 2020.
The data is is visualised via witty interpretations like - the number of times they skipped ‘washing bartan’ due to ordering in, to the total distance their delivery partners covered to make these deliveries, to total savings users made, to when they placed their orders the most.
That way, the timing of orders reads as, ‘Your stomach growls loudest from 9pm to 10 pm.
While this allows users to take a trip down memory lane and revisit how they ordered their food, it also gets users to take the conversation to their social media profiles.