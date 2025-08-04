Swiggy enters workplace dining with DeskEats rollout

Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, announced that it has rolled out DeskEats, a curated food experience designed specifically for working professionals in 7000+ tech parks, business centres and corporate complexes across 30 cities in India. DeskEats is a Swiggy service for office food delivery, available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune, and Kolkata. It offers around 7 lakh items from over 200,000 restaurants. Users can type “Office” or “Work” in the Swiggy app to access it.

Swiggy’s DeskEats service for office-goers offers categories such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Deadline Desserts, Sip-tastic Fuel, One-handed Grabbies, Healthy Nibbles, and Teamwork Bites.

During the pilot phase, Chicken Popcorn was the top Stress Munchies item in Bengaluru, Fries in Mumbai, and Garlic Breadsticks in Gurugram. For Healthy Nibbles, salads were the most ordered item across cities.

Mumbai recorded the highest DeskEats orders, with One-handed Grabbies accounting for nearly 30% of total orders.

Speaking on the launch, Deepak Maloo, vice president, food strategy, customer experience and new initiatives, Swiggy said: “Today’s corporate professionals are more time-strapped and choice-rich than ever before. With the launch of DeskEats, we’ve reimagined how food delivery fits into a busy, high-performance workday. Whether it's a quick bite between meetings or a team treat after a deadline, DeskEats is built to match the rhythm of an office day. We understand that while it may be easy to find a dosa or a mughlai meal, it is difficult to find one that is packaged in a way that it can be easily consumed at your desk or in an office setting where plates and cutlery may not be readily available or where one may be juggling between multiple tasks. In addition to this, we also understand that there is a need for a team-order friendly selection which is available without the need to spend a lot of time on the app. DeskEats aims to address such use cases and redefine the experience of, quite literally, having a meal at your desk .”

Swiggy’s DeskEats builds on its Corporate Rewards program, launched across 7,000 tech parks in over 30 cities. The program has reached 14,000 companies and 1.5 lakh employees within three months. It allows companies to provide Swiggy benefits to employees, including Rs. 225 off on food delivery, up to Rs. 2,000 off on Dineout, and Rs. 100 off on Instamart.

Users can type ‘Corporate’ to land on the corporate rewards section on the app.