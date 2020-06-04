Swiggy expands its alcohol home delivery service to Kolkata and Siliguri

The service will soon expand to 24 other cities in West Bengal soon and brand's retail partners get a dedicated app to manage product listing and update stock availability.
Swiggy has expanded its alcohol delivery service to Kolkata and Siliguri after obtaining the requisite permissions from the West Bengal state government.
The on-demand delivery platform will partner with authorised retailers across the state after it validates their license and other required documents as outlined by the state government.
All retail partners will be equipped with a dedicated partner app that takes care of all aspects related to online processing or orders. The partners only need to mark 'in stock’ or ‘out of stock’ through the app to directly manage product listing and update the availability of items in real-time.
To ensure safe home delivery of alcohol orders, Swiggy has implemented multiple safety measures:
1. Customers have to upload an image of a valid government-id and a selfie as part of a one-time instant age verification.
2. All orders carry a unique OTP that customers need to provide at the time of delivery.
3. There is a cap on the order quantity to ensure a customer doesn't place an order that exceeds the prescribed limit as per the state’s excise law.
4. Swiggy will shortly incorporate a QR code scanner within the delivery partner app to check the authenticity of the products before delivering them to the customer.
Speaking about the launch, a Swiggy Spokesperson said, “Swiggy has been working closely with the West Bengal government since the beginning of the lockdown to provide support on multiple fronts. This includes delivering grocery and essentials, supporting the fisheries department for home delivery of seafood items, delivery of schoolbooks and distributing close to one lakh meals to the needy in Kolkata. Building on our successful launches in Jharkhand and Odisha we will now be enabling safe home delivery of alcohol in West Bengal. Starting with Kolkata and Siliguri, we will expand our services to 24 other cities across the state.”