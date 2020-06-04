Swiggy has a Sunday potluck lined up...

... Called 'The Genie(US) Sunday Potluck', 10 people stand to win Flipkart vouchers worth Rs 5,000.
Potlucks are fun for two simple reasons: You get to eat delicious food and you do it with the people you love. But, thanks to the virus, such get-togethers are no longer possible.
It's been over two months since we were able to go out and meet our friends and even family members. Now, we can but we must maintain social distancing. For many, this means the end of that fun Sunday potluck.
Not exactly if you follow Swiggy, the online food delivery giant wants to 'Make Sundays Great Again' with a little help from Genie, the brand's delivery service for essential goods.
It's called the 'The Genie(US) Sunday Potluck' and will take place on June 7, 2020, and the rules are simple:
Choose who'll participate in the potluck, decide on a menu, and allocate dishes to your buddies.
Use Swiggy Genie to send your dish to your buddies and vice versa.
Screenshot the best moments of your Sunday potluck.
Post the snaps on Instagram and tag @swiggyindia using #GeniePotluck.
10 lucky winners will win Flipkart vouchers worth Rs 5,000.