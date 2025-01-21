Swiggy Instamart delivers Shark Tank India’s popular products in 10 minutes

Swiggy Instamart, an on-demand quick delivery platform, has announced its partnership with Shark Tank India Season 4, exclusively streaming on Sony LIV. For the first time, viewers can instantly purchase products featured on the show through a dedicated Shark Tank section on the Swiggy Instamart app, with delivery in just 10 minutes. This collaboration offers a unique opportunity for emerging brands to rapidly scale and tap into Instamart’s vast and growing customer base across 70 cities.

Launching this month the "Shark Tank" section will spotlight 100+ emerging brands from season 4, along with more than 100 products from earlier seasons, many of which are fan-favourites on the platform. From categories like health, food, beverages, beauty, fashion, gaming and more, consumers will now have easy access to a wide range of trending products they discover on the show.

Brands like The Select Aisle, Bold Care, Beardo, and Anveshan, which were onboarded on Swiggy Instamart in 2024, have experienced over 100% growth in orders, achieving their highest-ever numbers on days like New Year's Eve.

The Shark Tank section will feature a variety of categories, including D2C and FMCG brands. Some prominent brands include Go Zero, Beast Life, Patch Up, MetaShot, and Fae Beauty.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, commented, “Shark Tank India celebrates entrepreneurship and innovation—values that are deeply aligned with our mission to provide unparalleled convenience to our users. This collaboration enables us to bring the trending, innovative brands featured on the show directly to consumers’ doorsteps. By bridging the gap between the inspiration viewers experience on TV and the tangible products they can access, we reinforce our commitment to convenience and innovation, while empowering both consumers and emerging businesses to thrive.”

Products from the Shark Tank section will remain available on Instamart even after the show concludes, ensuring a lasting connection between emerging brands and consumers. This initiative extends beyond instant commerce, empowering businesses to scale across tier-1 and tier-2 cities in India.