Swiggy Instamart, Dentsu Webchutney launch The Better Half Cookbook

The ingredients for each of the recipes in the cookbook can be ordered directly from the book with a simple QR scan and the order gets delivered by Swiggy Instamart in 30-45 minutes. Since each recipe is split into exact half, the time spent together to cook it also gets divided into exact half, leaving couples with more time to relish their food together. The cookbook also features interesting ideas on how the couple can spend some quality ‘we-time’ with the time they save by cooking the meal together.