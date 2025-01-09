Swiggy Instamart expands to over 75 cities, set to launch standalone app

Swiggy's on-demand convenience platform, Swiggy Instamart, has expanded to 76 cities nationwide and will soon be available as a standalone app. As one of Swiggy's flagship services, Instamart will continue to be accessible via Swiggy's unified platform.

The company offers three main services—food delivery, quick commerce, and dining out—on its unified platform. An Instamart shortcut has been available on the Android PlayStore. Swiggy’s restaurant reservation service, Dineout, was acquired and integrated into the unified app, though it continues to operate as a standalone app. Swiggy has also introduced new offerings like Swiggy Daily and InsanelyGood, which are standalone apps.

Sriharsha Majety, MD and group CEO, Swiggy, said "While it’s been clear for a while now that Swiggy Instamart is set to match food delivery in size, recent developments show it’s on track to surpass food delivery in both penetration and scale. The positive reception in new cities and categories suggests Instamart could achieve far greater user adoption, going well beyond 100M+ users. Instamart will remain a key offering within the Swiggy app, helping us amass the cross-pollination benefits of a unified app. The standalone app will be an add-on, augmenting our reach by meeting consumers where they are, and ensuring we continue delivering the best possible experience in the category."

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said “Swiggy Instamart is on a rapid growth trajectory, offering a compelling value proposition with 10-minute deliveries and an expanding range of nearly 50,000 products. The launch of the Instamart app ensures seamless adoption and access to the service in a category that we believe we have only scratched the surface of. Whether consumers access Instamart via Swiggy or the standalone app, all Swiggy One, One Lite, and One BLCK benefits will apply, ensuring that our ever-growing user base continues to enjoy the same great perks."