Swiggy Instamart & Netflix deliver Squid Game merch in 10 minutes

Ahead of Season 2 of Netflix’s global sensation Squid Game release, Swiggy Instamart, a quick-commerce platform, is bringing the thrill of the show to fans with special Squid Game merchandise available for delivery in select cities in 10 minutes.

Adding to this, Swiggy Instamart has introduced an immersive and interactive INSTAMAUT vending machine for fans in Cyberhub, Gurgaon. It is bringing Squid Game Season 2 merchandise to fans' doorsteps with a special collection starting December 19. This unique experience offers Squid Game fans in Gurgaon the chance to showcase their devotion to the show by participating in a dramatic death re-enactment, with a chance to win Squid Game merchandise.

Fans can participate in a fun game where a radar system tracks their moves, rewarding the best “dramatic death” with a coffin-shaped box filled with exclusive Squid Game merch. Orders, including mugs, sippers, and games from the series, will be delivered in themed bags, capturing the show’s iconic visuals. All items will arrive in just 10 minutes, bringing the thrill of Squid Game directly to fans' homes.

Swiggy’s co-founder and chief growth officer, Phani Kishan Addepalli, said, “At Swiggy Instamart, we’re always exploring ways to blend convenience with delight. With the Squid Game partnership, we’ve gone beyond just delivering merch—we’re delivering experiences. The Instamaut challenge is a perfect example of how we’re creating moments where fandom meets fun. Whether it’s dramatic re-enactments at the vending machine or exclusive collectibles delivered in just 10 minutes, we’re making sure fans don’t just watch Squid Game—they live it. This collaboration is about celebrating stories that resonate, in the most exciting ways possible.”

Poornima Sharma, head of marketing partnerships, Netflix India, “Squid Game S1 is Netflix's most popular series ever and we can see the anticipation for S2 building up everyday. Our partnership with Swiggy intends to celebrate this fandom and bring fans closer to the stories and characters from the show they love. The Squid Game official merch store with Swiggy Instamart intends to do just that - delighting fans within 10 min and ensuring that they don't just watch the game, they live it. Together, we’re reshaping storytelling by translating on-screen suspense into unforgettable, real-world moments that captivate and delight.”