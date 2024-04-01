Swiggy Instamart partners with Park+ to deliver IndusInd Bank FASTag in under 10 minutes

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, founder & CEO, Park+, said, “At Park+ our main objective is to bring delight back to car ownership. As part of this endeavour, we have partnered with Swiggy Instamart to reduce the TAT for car owners buying a FASTag. As the largest FASTag distributor in India, we are well-poised to address the current gap within the FASTag ecosystem. Our robust relationship with IndusInd bank allows us to deliver IndusInd FASTags to customers in less than 10 minutes, thanks to Swiggy Instamart. Furthermore, we are also working with relevant FASTag issuing partners to educate users about FASTag buying/renewal/recharge, etc. We will continue to invest our energies in enhancing the car ownership experience for car owners, throughout the life cycle of their car and look forward to partnering with other external stakeholders to support us in this endeavour.”