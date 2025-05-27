Swiggy Instamart unveils new identity as a standalone brand

Instamart, the quick commerce platform, has entered a new chapter with a refreshed look, marking a significant milestone in its journey from a Swiggy sub-brand to a powerful standalone presence.

Instamart which was launched five years ago has expanded significantly, growing its product range to over 35,000 items across over 120 cities and serving millions of users every month.

What began as a part of Swiggy has quickly evolved into a category-defining business, with a loyal user base, a distinct personality, and growing scale. In numerous instances, Swiggy Group CEO, Sriharsha Majety has spoken about how the company expects Instamart to surpass food delivery in both penetration and scale. Integrated within the main Swiggy app, Instamart also launched a standalone app earlier this year. As Instamart enters this next phase, its refreshed identity reflects the brand’s identity while remaining true to the Swiggy values that make it so loved.

Instamart has also unveiled a fresh visual identity, headlined by a new primary brand colour. Blue represents reliability, speed, and trust - a fitting evolution for a brand that’s become a daily staple in millions of households.

While the name and colour evolved, the iconic Swiggy ‘S-Pin’ icon remains serving as a subtle tribute to the brand’s origins and a reminder of the commitment that powers its delivery promise and trust it will continue to carry forward.

Mayur Hola, head of brand, Swiggy said, "Instamart's promise has grown beyond grocery categories, tier 1 cities and food delivery users. It’s become a service with its own voice, its own loyal users, and a role in everyday life that’s both personal and essential. This rebrand is not just a visual shift, it’s a declaration: Instamart has grown beyond its origins, while still being backed by the trust of Swiggy. The new identity reflects Instamart’s as a standalone brand, one that is innovating across speed, selection, and daily convenience.”

The new identity will roll out across app UI, packaging, delivery bags, communication, and campaigns over the coming weeks.