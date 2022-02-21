Swiggy jazzes up weekends with discounts on food and grocery orders

Starting Friday 6 pm to Sunday, avail up to 25% off on Instamart and a minimum of 50% off on food deliveries.
India’s love for online food delivery only grows sweeter when Friday pops in to say hello. No wonder, delivery companies like Zomato and Swiggy go the extra mile with creative push notifications, emailers, and teasers to lure weary and perhaps famished folks.
While discounts are omnipresent, Swiggy has labelled the ones it offers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the ‘Swiggy Weekends’. Starting Friday 6 pm till Sunday, avail up to 25% off on Instamart and a minimum of 50% off on food deliveries.
The discount branding follows the delivery giant’s ‘Swiggy One’ membership plan launched in November 2021. It is a single-tier offering that offers unlimited free deliveries from over 70,000 popular restaurants along with unlimited free Instamart deliveries on all orders above Rs 99. Additionally, members can avail of extra discounts of up to 30 per cent on their food orders from partner restaurants.