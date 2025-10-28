Swiggy launches DeskEats 2.0 to enhance workplace dining experience

Swiggy has launched DeskEats 2.0, an updated version of its desk-friendly food service aimed at working professionals. The new version offers over 200,000 curated dishes across 30 cities, designed to be convenient, non-messy, and easy to consume at work.

DeskEats 2.0 introduces new curated collections such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Quick Desserts, Chai-Coffee Breaks, Healthy Nibbles, and Teamwork Bites, catering to diverse workplace food moments. As part of the launch, Starbucks has partnered with Swiggy to offer a limited-period 'Power Lunch' menu starting at Rs 199 across 252 outlets in 25 cities.

Deepak Maloo, vice president – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said: “Working professionals continue to juggle between multiple meetings and deadlines during the course of their day. When we launched DeskEats, we reimagined fitting food delivery in this demanding work day. With DeskEats 2.0, we have gone a step further and rolled out a curated set of offerings that cater to more use cases and offer additional choices of food that can be consumed at your desk.



By leveraging consumer insight and collaborating with partners, we’re creating a differentiated proposition for India’s growing workforce segment—one that brings together taste, convenience, and smart packaging in equal measure. It is encouraging to see big brands partnering with us to redefine experience at the work desk. We are excited to launch Power Lunch with Starbucks and look forward to launching more such exclusive partnerships.”

DeskEats 2.0 builds on the success of Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards Program, which currently serves over 27,000 companies and 2.5 lakh employees, offering exclusive benefits across food delivery, Instamart, and Dineout.