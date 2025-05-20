Swiggy launches ‘Drops’ to offer limited-time, exclusive dishes

Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, today launched ‘Drops’, a feature offering limited-edition, chef-curated dishes available in limited quantities for a short time. The recipes are created by well-known food creators and restaurants and are exclusively available on the platform.

The experience has kicked off with chefs and gourmet brands that enjoy cult following, like Le15 Patisserie by Pooja Dhingra, Smash Guys by AB Gupta, Aubree, Ciclo Café, Louis Burger, Good Flippin’s Burgers, TwentySeven Bakehouse, Espressos AnyDay and more.

Each Drop is a timed, limited-quantity release. Restaurants create exclusive dishes not available regularly. Before the Drop, restaurants announce the date and time on social media, directing users to the Swiggy app to view and book slots. A waitlist opens once slots are full.

Swiggy sends a reminder 10 minutes before the Drop via push notifications and WhatsApp. Orders are limited and fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For restaurant partners, Drops offer a new way to connect with their customers, test new recipes, and drive concentrated demand. It enables them to offer something exclusive or different to their customers.

Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “With the launch of this new feature, Swiggy reinforces its commitment to transforming food delivery from a service into an exciting, culturally relevant experience. Drops is designed for urgency and exclusivity. With Drops, we’re turning food ordering into something exciting, rare, and delicious. It gives our users a chance to try something completely new, created by the chefs and brands they love, and available only on Swiggy. For our restaurant partners, it’s a powerful way to generate buzz, test innovative food recipes, and create lasting connections with their communities in a fresh, memorable way.”

Speaking about the feature, Kishore Kumar, founder, Aubree said, “Teaming up with Swiggy has been a total game-changer for us. Swiggy has ensured seamless delivery, wider reach, and has been the perfect partner for our flavor packed journey. The ‘Drops’ feature created serious buzz for us as it got people talking, ordering, and sharing. The sense of exclusivity made it an instant crowd favorite. In fact, we saw a 58% increase in orders compared to the same day the previous week. It is because of the boosted in-app visibility that we also captured 50–60% more eyeballs than usual. Thanks to Swiggy, every drop feels like a celebration. Here's to more flavor, more fun, and more foodie joy. So, what's next- Bigger, bolder Drops! Think exciting collabs, surprise menus, and limited-time treats. We’re turning up the heat and keeping the excitement alive.”

Added AB Gupta, co-founder, Smash Guys, “The response for ‘Drops’ was nothing short of phenomenal — we clocked over 100 orders within the first 10 minutes! Customers were clearly excited by the novelty of the format, and it gave them a reason to engage with Smash Guys in a fresh, memorable way. It wasn’t just about ordering food — it became an experience. That connection helped us stand out and build a unique mindshare among our target market. We see a lot of potential in the Drops feature. As Swiggy continues to refine and evolve the product, we are keen to explore it further — especially during new product launches where quick feedback and early buzz are crucial. It’s a great tool to build excitement and loyalty among our core customers.”