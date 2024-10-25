Swiggy launches ‘International Logins’ for NRIs from 27 countries

Swiggy has introduced International Logins, a feature that allows users from 27 countries—including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the UAE—to access all the offerings on the Swiggy app using their international phone numbers. This permanent feature offers a seamless experience while ordering food, shopping on Swiggy’s quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart, and booking tables through Swiggy Dineout. Payments can be made easily using international credit cards or available UPI options, making it more convenient than ever to stay connected and enjoy Swiggy’s wide range of services.

Introduced in response to demand from users who have previously enjoyed Swiggy while living in India or during visits, this feature enables them to send gifts and surprises, and even have groceries or essentials delivered to ageing parents back home. “Food and gifts are essential to family gatherings, especially during festivals,” said Phani

Kishan, co-founder and CGO of Swiggy. “With International Login, those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions. This feature, long requested by our international users, is launching just in time for the festive season. Soon, NRIs will also benefit from a new gifting layout, making sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.”

The launch of International Logins comes when families, especially during festive seasons, want to celebrate and share moments with loved ones in India. Whether it’s sending Diwali sweets, a gift for Bhai Dooj and Christmas, or booking a table for a parents' anniversary. The platform allows users to plan surprises, assist with tasks for less tech-savvy relatives, or simply ensure their loved ones feel cared for.