Swiggy launches Smart Links to boost orders for restaurants with online presence

Commenting on Smart Links, Deepak Maloo, AVP – supply, Swiggy stated, “Social media is a great boon and an unmissable part of any business’ marketing strategy. But many restaurants, especially the smaller brands struggle to see the social media excitement translate to business without the right tools. Smart Links, which Swiggy is customizing for free for all restaurant partners, will be a game-changer by giving restaurants the power to easily access and customize these links. This allows them to measure individual channel performance and compare all in the owner app, thereby promoting themselves effectively, driving actual orders, and gaining a better understanding of their customers as well as spend on online platforms and social media.”