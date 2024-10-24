Swiggy launches ‘Swiggy Seal’ to ensure food hygiene in 650 cities

Swiggy has introduced a new initiative, the 'Swiggy Seal,' aimed at boosting food quality and hygiene standards across 650 cities in India. This initiative targets Swiggy's restaurant partners, to maintain high standards in food preparation and packaging, according to a PTI report.

The rollout of the 'Swiggy Seal' started in Pune and will extend to other cities starting November.

“Since the programme's launch two weeks ago, restaurant partners have shown high interest, with hundreds of requests for hygiene audits already received. Should any concerns arise about a restaurant holding the Seal, Swiggy will thoroughly review the feedback and may revoke the badge if the restaurant fails to maintain the established standards,” said Swiggy.

Restaurants with good hygiene practices and high-quality meals in proper packaging will receive the seal, which will be visible on their menu pages in the Swiggy app.

Swiggy further added, “The Swiggy Seal program aims to elevate restaurant hygiene practices. It offers restaurant partners comprehensive insights and actionable support to ensure the delivery of hygienic, well-cooked food in high-quality packaging.”

Key focus areas for the initiative include contamination prevention, optimal cooking methods, and improved packaging. The initiative will also provide insights to help restaurants enhance their hygiene practices.