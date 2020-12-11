Swiggy onboards street food vendors as a part of PM's SVANidhi scheme

The food delivery app has partnered with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) PM SVANidhi scheme to boost business through online ordering.
As Indians went into lockdown in 2020, a profession that took a hit was the food industry - restaurants stayed shut, cafes were closed and street food vendors saw little to no traction.
Keeping this in mind, Swiggy struck a partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) PM SVANidhi scheme. The PM SVANidhi scheme, in collaboration with Swiggy, aims to provide working capital loans to street food vendors, while also boosting their business through online ordering.
Currently, we’re scouring India’s top street food destinations, continuously identifying iconic vendors, holding their hands through food safety practices, while introducing them to the world of online ordering. At the time of onboarding, all vendors will be registered with FSSAI. Swiggy will then facilitate a Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) in partnership with FSSAI and their empanelled partners.