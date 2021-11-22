Swiggy One to offer unlimited free food and Instamart deliveries, discounts, and more

Currently, Swiggy One membership is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 299 for the first three months and at Rs 899 for 12 months which means, a member will spend just Rs. 75/month for the annual plan. The program is currently live in four cities including Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum and Vijayawada, and will expand to all 500+ cities in the next two weeks.