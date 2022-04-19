Swiggy orders new T-shirts for its delivery execs

The food delivery platform wanted its executives to wear gear that is comfortable, safe, and looks cool.
Swiggy, the leading restaurant discovery as well as food and grocery delivery app, has decided to revamp the gear of its executives. Why? “Our delivery executives are the face of our company and meet customers on a daily basis. Smart and comfortable gear plays a key role in setting them up for success,” says the brand’s blog post. Swiggy booked designer Vikram Rathore to cook up new gear for its delivery executives.
The new long sleeve orange T-shirt is made with dry fit mesh fabric, which provides 100 per cent breathability in all weather conditions. While the orange colour offers extra comfort in the summer season, the long sleeves protect the skin from the harsh sun and chilly nights too. The T-shirt also comes with reflectors strategically placed for the safety of delivery partners, especially when visibility is low.
“Most delivery executives wanted their T-shirt to look cool and smart, while protecting them from the elements... We needed to create gear that’s not just comfortable, but also smart and safe to wear,” said Rathore.
Swiggy said the distribution of the new T-shirts has already begun in big cities, and will soon cover all of its 2.7 lakh active delivery partners across 500-plus cities.