Swiggy partners with TWID to introduce ‘Pay with Rewards’

Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform, has joined hands with TWID, an rewards-based payment network, to introduce ‘Pay with Rewards’, a payment option that enables Swiggy users to pay for their food, grocery, and convenience orders using accumulated loyalty points. The collaboration allows customers to use reward points for transactions on Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Genie, offering more value and convenience.

Swiggy users can now redeem reward points from various credit cards, debit cards, and brands directly at checkout using TWID’s ‘Pay with Rewards’ system. The integration allows partial or full payment with points, simplifying the process and offering extra savings.

Commenting on the partnership, Anurag P. , V.P revenue and growth , said, "At Swiggy, we are constantly innovating to make our customers' experiences more seamless, convenient, and rewarding. We understand that today’s digital-first consumers seek value in every interaction, and this partnership with TWID is a step towards that vision. By integrating ‘Pay with Rewards’, we are empowering our users to unlock additional savings effortlessly while enjoying the convenience of Swiggy. This collaboration not only simplifies payments but also ensures that customers can extract the best value from their loyalty programs, making their everyday orders more rewarding."

Commenting on the partnership, Vatsal Jain, SVP enterprise business, said, "We are excited to partner with Swiggy, a brand that has truly redefined convenience for millions of Indians. Twid’s flow on Swiggy is frictionless, delivering a seamless and rewarding experience for users. This was made possible through the close collaboration between the Twid and Swiggy teams, resulting in a deeply embedded and intuitive ‘Pay with Rewards’ experience that enables customers to redeem their loyalty points effortlessly and in real time. It’s a shining example of how fintech and digital commerce can come together to co-create meaningful and tangible value for end customers."

The feature is now available on Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Swiggy Genie, allowing users to pay using reward points.