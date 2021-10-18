Swiggy plans to launch social commerce vertical ‘Swiggy Bazaar’

The leading food delivery platform has been hiring aggressively for its new business, with the initial team already in place.
Swiggy is in the early stages of launching a new social commerce vertical, named ‘Swiggy Bazaar’.
The leading food delivery app has posted job alerts on the professional networking platform LinkedIn to hire for its new vertical. According to the job posting, the app is looking to set up a vertical that will focus on community group buying for groceries and fresh supplies.
The post mentions, “Swiggy Bazaar is our latest foray in the trillion-dollar grocery market and will be a community group buying destination.”
It adds that over the last year in lockdown, the consumers have discovered new ways to access better foods. Some of these behaviours have proved to be resilient, creating tailwinds that Swiggy Bazaar will aim to ride.
“Being a social commerce business, Swiggy Bazaar will experiment with novel community-based marketing strategies...”
As per a recent RedSeer report, India’s grocery market will be worth $850 billion in 2025. E-groceries account for three per cent of the market, which amounts to a little over $25 billion in market value.
The announcement comes at a time when India’s e-grocery market is booming. Recently, Shopsy, the Walmart-owned e-commerce marketplace Flipkart’s social commerce venture, also announced foray into grocery market.
Swiggy Bazaar’s core team will be organised around three pillars - product & engineering, community & marketing, and business operations. As ‘manager - community’, the person will be an integral part of the second pillar and drive all things community.
Typically, social commerce means an online media that supports social interaction and user contributions to assist online buying and selling of products and services.
The brand states that being a social commerce business, this offering will experiment with novel community-based marketing strategies that the manager will help conceptualise and execute. The manager will also lead the team of other community managers from Swiggy.
According to media reports, Swiggy has been hiring aggressively for the new business, with the initial team already in place. However, this is not the first time that the company is experimenting with the grocery segment.
When the COVID pandemic hit, the app had shifted its focus to essential products, like packed food, household requirements and groceries. It breathed new life into the platform’s ‘grocery’ arm ‘Swiggy Stores’, which lists products from local shops through ‘Instamart’ and later on with ‘Swiggy Genie’.