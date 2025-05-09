Swiggy Q4 results: Ad spends rise 135% YoY to Rs 977.2 crore

Swiggy reported a sharp increase in its advertising and sales promotion expenditure for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reaching Rs. 9,777.2 crore, marking a 135% year-on-year (YoY) surge from Rs. 4,152.3 crore in the same quarter last year. The ad spend also registered a 30% sequential rise from Rs. 7,514.8 crore in Q3.

Despite the elevated advertising expenses, Swiggy’s revenue from operations grew significantly with a healthy jump of 44.8% YoY to Rs. 4,410 crore, up from Rs. 3,045.55 crore in Q4 FY24. On a QoQ basis, revenue grew by 10% from RS. 3,993.1 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, the company continued to report losses, with a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,081.18 crore in Q43 FY25, nearly double the loss of Rs 554.7 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the loss increased by 35% from ₹799 crore in Q3 FY25.

Swiggy MD and CEO Sriharsha Majety said that FY25 was a year of many firsts for Swiggy. “We launched multiple new apps, across Instamart, Snacc and recently, Pyng; all of which are aimed at opening up new user-segments and markets.”

The Swiggy CEO added that quick-commerce is in a phase of rapid expansion and heightened competitive intensity, for which the company has ramped-up investments aimed at market expansion (Megapods), reach (over 1,000 stores across 124 cities) and differentiation (Maxxsaver).