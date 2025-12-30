Swiggy rolls out Polaroid-style photo feature on Giftables

Swiggy has introduced a Polaroid-style photo feature on its gifting platform, Giftables, allowing users to add personalised photo prints to their orders. The feature is available at no additional cost and is positioned as part of the platform’s year-end gifting updates.

The feature enables users to select a photo from their phone gallery, add a caption and generate a Polaroid-style image. The image can be shared digitally or printed and delivered along with a gift through Swiggy’s quick-commerce network.

Swiggy co-founder and chief growth officer Phani Kishan shared his experience using the feature, posting Polaroid-style images from the company’s early days, including its home-office setup and early milestones.

Sharing on social media, Kishan wrote, “Some milestones stay on calendars. Others hide in old photos you don’t visit enough… As the year winds down, we turned a few of these moments into Polaroid-style prints on Swiggy Giftables. Simple, personal, and meaningful enough to give someone who was there with you. Because some memories make the best year-end gifts.”

The photo feature was rolled out ahead of Christmas and New Year, coinciding with increased gifting activity on the platform. Giftables, launched earlier this year, focuses on on-demand gifting across categories such as chocolates, cakes, flowers, electronics, jewellery and toys.

According to the company, users can choose from over 30,000 curated gift options and combine multiple items into a single order. Raksha Bandhan, Friendship Day and Valentine’s Day were among the most active gifting occasions on the platform in 2025.

Swiggy says Giftables supports deliveries within 30 minutes, either to the sender or directly to the recipient, reflecting the platform’s broader focus on quick-commerce-led gifting.