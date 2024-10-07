Swiggy to deliver food in 10 minutes with the launch of ‘Bolt’

Swiggy launches Bolt to deliver food in 10 minutes. Bolt is an offering designed to deliver quick-to-prepare meals from popular restaurants and QSRs within a 2 km radius of the consumer. The new offering focuses on dishes that can be delivered quickly without compromising on their taste, freshness, or quality.

Bolt - food in 10 minutes features a selection of popular dishes like burgers, hot beverages, cold beverages, breakfast items, and biryani that require minimum preparation time. It will also focus on ready-to-pack dishes like ice cream, sweets and snacks. Customers can choose from a mix of well-known national brands like KFC, McDonald's, Burger King, Baskin Robbins, Starbucks, Chaayos, and EatFit, alongside local favourites like Karachi Bakery and G Pulla Reddy Sweets in Hyderabad, MM Mithaiwala in Mumbai, Bhartiya Jalpan and Anand Sweets in Bangalore, Sethi Ice-cream in Delhi, Irani Cafe in Pune among many others.

The offering is made possible by partnering with restaurants that excel in quick order turnarounds, focusing on dishes requiring minimal to no preparation time and restricting the delivery radius to 2 km. Notably, delivery partners are not informed of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders, meaning they are neither penalised nor incentivised based on delivery time.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s food marketplace, said: “Bolt is the next evolution in our mission to provide unmatched convenience. Ten years ago, Swiggy revolutionized food delivery by cutting average wait times to 30 minutes. Now, we’re reducing that wait even further for frequently ordered items like coffee, burgers, ice cream, and biryani, partnering with trusted restaurants to deliver the best food in just 10 minutes.”

Bolt is already operational in key locations across six major cities: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Bangalore.The service will continue to expand into additional areas in the coming weeks. The ‘Bolt - Food in 10 mins’ tile will be prominently featured on the Food page on the Swiggy app.