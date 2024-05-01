Switzerland launches a comprehensive tourism brand, "Switzerland"

Today, almost 30 years later, the requirements for a brand are completely different than they were in the 1990s. ST has therefore decided to create a new, unique and recognisable digital Swiss brand worldG. For the first time in the history of Swiss tourism advertising, a pure logo is now becoming a complete brand world. In the future, Swiss tourism promotion will not only promote the destination, but will also accompany tourists on their entire journey, from inspiration to travel planning. “Switzerland” – exclusively in English – is the logical basis for the brand of Switzerland as a holiday and travel destination, and stands for the global tourism promise to all guests of Switzerland about nature, our hospitality and the reliability of Switzerland as a travel destination.