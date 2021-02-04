Taco Bell and Xbox come together for an epic collaboration

Fans get a chance to win the newly launched Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s fastest, most powerful console to date.
Taco Bell India, the world's leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand is all set to present Indian gamers a unique opportunity – the chance to win the newly launched Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s fastest, most powerful console to date.
#CravingMeetsGaming as 60 lucky fans will win the Xbox Series X. Starting 1st February until 28th February, customers simply have to download and register on the Taco Bell app, place an order through delivery (via the app or through food-delivery aggregators), takeaway, or dine-in, and become eligible for the weekly lucky draw, where Taco Bell will give out 15 Xbox Series X consoles plus a 6-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to winners each week.
Talking about this collaboration, Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality , Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India said, “We are delighted to start the new year with a unique offer for our customers. Gaming has become hugely popular in India and we are excited to have 60 Xbox Series X consoles to give away to our loyal fans. We look forward to welcoming our customers to our stores or encourage them to order from our newly launched app to enjoy our signature menu items and also increase their chances of winning!”
Customers can increase their odds to win through repeat transactions on subsequent days. All fans need to do is order their Taco Bell favourites for INR 59/- or above through the Taco Bell app (or via food-delivery aggregators), to qualify for the lucky draw. The detailed T/C’s will be available from February 1st on the brand’s app and website.
The recently launched Taco Bell app allows users to scroll through the menu, new launches, personalized features, and the nearest restaurant, on the go. The user-friendly app promises to take the customer to the checkout page in less than 5 clicks. Predictive entry suggestions, using artificial intelligence, will help users to enter the dish name which will reduce the hassle in searching for items from the menu. This will also enable fans to access their Taco Bell favourites with ease and order in, to qualify for the contest.
The Taco Bell app will also usher in Taco Bell India’s loyalty program whereby customers will accumulate Bells in order to use against future purchases and gifts.