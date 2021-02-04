Taco Bell and Xbox come together for an epic collaboration

The recently launched Taco Bell app allows users to scroll through the menu, new launches, personalized features, and the nearest restaurant, on the go. The user-friendly app promises to take the customer to the checkout page in less than 5 clicks. Predictive entry suggestions, using artificial intelligence, will help users to enter the dish name which will reduce the hassle in searching for items from the menu. This will also enable fans to access their Taco Bell favourites with ease and order in, to qualify for the contest.