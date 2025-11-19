Taco Bell partners with BGMI targeting India’s gaming audience

Krafton India has announced a collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Taco Bell India, bringing together two brands that both target young, digitally active consumers. The partnership links BGMI’s gaming audience with Taco Bell’s growing quick-service footprint in India.

The collaboration includes a co-branded BGMI x Taco Bell meal combo, offering items such as the Baddie Rice Bowl, Naked Chicken Taco, Boss Burrito, sides, dessert, and a beverage. Consumers will also earn UC, BGMI’s in-game currency, with every purchase of the exclusive combo—marking the first time Taco Bell has tied in-store meals to in-game rewards.

Between November 15 and 25, BGMI players can also take part in Taco Bell-themed in-game missions to unlock discount coupons offering 50% off select menu items. The campaign extends across digital activity, social content, and on-ground presence.

Krafton says the partnership reflects the way young consumers increasingly move across gaming, food, and entertainment environments. Taco Bell India noted that the alignment between youth culture and gaming made the collaboration a natural fit for both brands.