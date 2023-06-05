TagZ Foods appoints Shikhar Dhawan as investor and brand ambassador

This brand partnership aligns well with Dhawan's focus on fitness and active lifestyle choices.
TagZ Foods, a Bengaluru-based urban snack brand has announced that it has roped in Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as Investor and brand ambassador.
Shikhar Dhawan, known for his dynamic batting style, passion for fitness and strong appeal among young consumers, is a perfect fit for TagZ Foods, that is committed to providing fitter snacking experiences. This brand partnership aligns well with Dhawan's focus on fitness and active lifestyle choices.
Speaking about the partnership, Shikhar Dhawan said, "I am thrilled to be associated with TagZ Foods, a brand that is dedicated to promoting fittersnacking habits. As a sportsman, I understand the importance of eating better and leading an active lifestyle. I am excited to be a part of TagZ Foods' journey as it leapfrogs into its next orbit of growth and expansion. This is a deep and long-term partnership in my dual role as investor and brand ambassador at TagZ."
TagZ Foods has been at the forefront of providing fit and tasty snack experiences to consumers. The brand's range of popped chips, hemp cookies and international gourmet dips offers its consumers a taste-first and better-for-you snacking experience. With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, TagZ Foods hopes to reach out to more consumers and encourage them to make better snacking choices.
Commenting on the partnership, Anish Basu Roy, Cofounder of TagZ Foods said, "We are delighted to welcome Shikhar Dhawan to Team TagZ as our brand ambassador. He embodies the values that we stand for – better eating, fitness and an active lifestyle. His association with TagZ Foods in his dual capacity as investor and brand ambassador is deep integration into our brand’s mission. We hope to provide his fans with the fittest snacking experiences through our range of popped potato chips with 50% less fat, hemp cookies and gourmet dips."
TagZ Foods utilizes cutting-edge food technology to make popped potato chips that have 50% less fat and no cholesterol, no transfat, no artificial colors, or preservatives.
The partnership between TagZ Foods and Shikhar Dhawan is set to roll out soon, with a range of marketing and advertising campaigns planned to promote the brand' snacking experiences.