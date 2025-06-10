Tamannaah Bhatia leads campaign for Lifestyle's 'End of Season Sale'

Lifestyle is starting its End of Season Sale (EOSS), with up to 50% off on many products. Additionally, Lifestyle has partnered with Tamannaah Bhatia exclusively for this campaign.

The Lifestyle Sale offers a wide range of clothing from national and international brands at discounted prices.

This season's collection includes summer designs and classic items, catering to both premium and everyday fashion needs. The sale also makes high-fashion products more accessible, combining value and style.

Talking about this, Ritesh Mishra - president - deputy CEO, Lifestyle said, “Our campaign invites shoppers to explore the latest fashion trends through Lifestyle’s End of Season Sale. With a collection that blends style and accessibility, Tamannaah brings the campaign to life, inspiring everyone to express their unique style with confidence.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Indian actress, said, "I believe that fashion is not just about trends, but about expressing who you are. What I love about Lifestyle’s Sale is that it makes premium, on-trend fashion accessible to everyone, empowering people to embrace their individuality with confidence.”

Lifestyle's sale presents a great opportunity for trendsetters to shop the newest styles from over 300 top brands—including Biba, Global Desi, Jack & Jones, Indian Terrain, Park Avenue, Pepe Jeans, AND, Melange, Ginger, FORCA, CODE, Puma, Adidas, Fossil, Armani Exchange, Maybelline, L’Oréal, and more.

Shoppers can take their pick from seasonal must-haves in apparel, beauty, watches, fragrances, footwear, handbags, and accessories—all at attractive prices.