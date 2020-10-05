Tanishq launches its grand festive collection- ‘Ekatvam’

Arun Narayan, VP Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “The past six months have made us realize a few things through the selfless acts of our people across the country and our own experiences dealing with many challenges of these times. “Oneness" is a key essence of humanity and it is paramount to come together as one, to help each other rebuild and prevail over these challenges. We are celebrating and expressing this through the brand and collection thought of "Ekatvam". The new, exciting collection is a confluence of various art forms from around the country featuring the artistry of our nation’s best karigars across craft centers bringing alive the central thought of the 'beauty of oneness'. Importantly, this collection we believe will help strongly rebuild the livelihoods of our jewellery Karigars across India and illuminate their homes this Diwali"