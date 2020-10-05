Tanishq launches its grand festive collection- ‘Ekatvam’

Ekatvam is an ode to the rich artistry of some of the India’s best Karigars who have come together in spirit of togetherness from around the country.
Tanishq, India’s largest and the most preferred jewellery brand has unveiled an exclusive collection for the festive season called ‘Ekatvam’. The collection is inspired by the theme of ‘Oneness’ and is a true confluence of India’s finest art forms, intricately knitted into one magnificent collection that brings alive the beauty of Oneness.
Ekatvam is an ode to the rich artistry of some of the India’s best Karigars who have come together in spirit of togetherness from around the country. The splendor of this collection lies in the integration of various regions across India featuring 15 different art forms, bound together as one masterpiece in each piece of jewellery.
The exquisite collection features stunning designs where elegance merges with solidity and modernity with use of various unique Karigari techniques like Nakkashi, Rawa work, Kit- Kita work and Chandak layering. The delicate patterns and effortless artistry highlight the rich origin of these Karigari techniques. In Tanishq’s festive collection, craftsmanship is combined with the finest Indian art forms signifying the vision of togetherness that resides in the core thought of Ekatvam.
Speaking on the launch of Ekatvam collection, Ms. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited said, “In recent times, despite the distances, we have all come together as one. At Tanishq, we believe in the beauty of unity and have been knitted together by empathy, compassion, and care despite all odds. Our latest festive collection ‘Ekatvam’ is inspired by the theme of ‘Oneness’.
We wanted to unite our customers, Karigars, and our jewellery in a way that is symbiotic of humanity’s confluence at this time. The whole challenge was to be true to the design philosophy of oneness while also staying true to the philosophy of beauty. In the jewellery world, we have forever knitted these art forms beautifully and with Ekatvam we bring alive the confluence of India’s finest art forms, intricately knitted into one magnificent collection that bring alive the beauty of Oneness. We sincerely hope our festive Collection will add a bit of sparkle to our customer’s festivities.”
Arun Narayan, VP Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “The past six months have made us realize a few things through the selfless acts of our people across the country and our own experiences dealing with many challenges of these times. “Oneness" is a key essence of humanity and it is paramount to come together as one, to help each other rebuild and prevail over these challenges. We are celebrating and expressing this through the brand and collection thought of "Ekatvam". The new, exciting collection is a confluence of various art forms from around the country featuring the artistry of our nation’s best karigars across craft centers bringing alive the central thought of the 'beauty of oneness'. Importantly, this collection we believe will help strongly rebuild the livelihoods of our jewellery Karigars across India and illuminate their homes this Diwali"