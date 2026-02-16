Tata Communications unveils new corporate brand identity

Tata Communications has introduced a new corporate brand identity, ‘Together, limitless’, as part of its latest global positioning exercise. The move comes 24 years after the company’s inception and reflects a shift in how it presents its role in enterprise communications and technology services.

The company said the new identity aligns employee experience, customer engagement and commercial strategy under a single narrative. It positions the brand around collaboration across platforms, expertise and partnerships.

“Our customers trust us because of the deep expertise we bring and the commitment with which our people deliver every day,” said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications. “That passion defines who we are. Today, we are evolving into a more integrated, future-ready company. ‘Together, limitless’ reflects this new Tata Communications — grounded in trust, driven by transformation, and focused on enabling our customers to achieve more than ever before.”

The rebranding comes at a time when enterprises are restructuring operations across increasingly complex and connected ecosystems, with heightened expectations around speed, security and resilience. Tata Communications stated that its own transformation includes expanding its global presence and strengthening its product and operational capabilities.

“Over the years, our relevance to customers has grown alongside their ambitions,” Lakshminarayanan said. “We have now entered a new phase of transformation — strengthening our capabilities across products, sales and marketing, and operations. Our Digital Fabric is helping organisations simplify complexity and accelerate innovation. Our new brand promise reflects our ambition to play a bigger role in our customers’ growth journeys.”

The company said it identified a need among enterprises for clearer integration across technology stacks, following customer consultations.

“‘Together, limitless’ isn’t just a tagline — we are finally putting to words what we have believed in and how we have worked for years,” shared Sumeet Walia, executive vice president & chief business officer, Tata Communications. “Our customers come to us with ambition: to grow faster, operate smarter and compete globally. They’re looking for clarity, confidence and partners they can trust. ‘Together, limitless’ is our commitment to work side by side with our customers, combining our platforms, expertise and people with their vision, refusing to accept limits on what’s possible.”

Alongside the new identity, Tata Communications has rolled out its first television and digital brand campaign, developed with McCann. The film depicts a busy and crowded technology landscape before shifting to a theme of integration and simplification.

“Companies today don't need more technology — they need better integration,” said Stephen Meade, executive vice president — Corporate and B2B, McCann. “This campaign reinforces Tata Communications as the partner that brings clarity to complexity, helping enterprises realise technology’s true promise.”

The campaign will run across television and digital platforms.