Tata Consumer Products enters plant based meat segment; launches Tata Simply Better

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, today announced its entry into the plant-based meat products category, under a new brand ‘Tata Simply Better'. This is in line with the Company’s focus on accelerating innovation and expanding its total addressable market. With this new brand, the company is extending its product portfolio into a new category, targeting consumers who are looking to incorporate more plant-based ingredients for health, environmental or other considerations, without compromising on taste
Plant-based meats are at the forefront of the broader plant protein landscape, aimed at replicating the sensory and cultural resonance of animal-derived meat, but without the associated implications for the environment and health.
There is a strong consumer trend towards healthier and more sustainable lifestyles which also extends to the food choices consumers are making. This is driving increased interest and acceptance for plant-based diets. This consumer cohort which is aware of the health and environmental benefits of plant protein is likely to expand to a more diverse audience looking to supplement their diet with plant based alternate meat products
As part of Simply Better, four delicious plant-based meat variants have been launched - Nuggets, Burger Patty, Awadhi Seekh Kebab and Spicy Fingers The product range is rich in protein, it is trans fat free and has no added preservatives, artificial colours or artificial flavours. While regular meat/ alternative meat products need to be refrigerated, Simply Better can be stored at room temperature making this a convenient and travel friendly product. The products are priced between Rs. 350-450 and will be available across India in select retail outlets and on ecommerce platforms.
Speaking about the new launch, Deepika Bhan, President - Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products said “With growing health and sustainability consciousness among consumers and increased exposure to global food trends, we think there is significant opportunity for brands like us to innovate with plant proteins. Our plant based meat offerings under the ‘Simply Better’ brand are a ‘better for you’ choice that is also convenient and tastes great. Simply Better products are rich in protein, free from trans fat without compromising on the taste and texture that the consumers are seeking. We believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to unlock the market potential of this segment and scale up to meet evolving consumer tastes and preferences.”