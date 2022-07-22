Tata Consumer Products enters plant based meat segment; launches Tata Simply Better

Speaking about the new launch, Deepika Bhan, President - Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products said “With growing health and sustainability consciousness among consumers and increased exposure to global food trends, we think there is significant opportunity for brands like us to innovate with plant proteins. Our plant based meat offerings under the ‘Simply Better’ brand are a ‘better for you’ choice that is also convenient and tastes great. Simply Better products are rich in protein, free from trans fat without compromising on the taste and texture that the consumers are seeking. We believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to unlock the market potential of this segment and scale up to meet evolving consumer tastes and preferences.”