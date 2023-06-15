Tata Consumer Products forays into the Ready to Drink Cold Coffee category with the launch of Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew

Speaking about the new launch, Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages Limited, Tata Consumer Products (the Ready-to-Drink business of Tata Consumer Products) said, “Our aim with Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink Coffee is to provide an unparalleled coffee experience to our discerning customers. We have meticulously crafted this beverage to cater to the needs of coffee enthusiasts who appreciate a perfect blend of taste, quality, and convenience. With Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew, we are offering a product that delivers a rich, rounded taste without any bitterness, while still providing a cold brewed coffee hit."