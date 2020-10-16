Tata Group releases ‘Jeh’ font inspired by JRD Tata’s handwriting

BBH India is behind it and this font is part of the group's commemoration of JRD's 116th birth anniversary.
JRD Tata would have turned 116 this year. He was and still is one of India’s most revered businessmen. For all his achievements such as being the founder of Tata Consultancy Services, Titan Industries, Air India, Tata Motors, and Tata Salt, a particular aspect of his whilst unknown to many, is of great intrigue – letter writing.
Yes, he was an exceptional letter writer and had exchanged over 40,000 letters during his lifetime. To celebrate his legacy, the Tata Group has released the Jeh Font, a unique typeface inspired by JRD ‘Jeh’ Tata’s handwriting as a part of the Group’s commemoration of the former chairman’s 116th birth anniversary that fell on 29 July 2020.
Tata Group released a video yesterday (15 October 2020) which was also the 88th anniversary of a date (15 October 1932), that made aviation history, JRD famously piloted the first-ever flight of the Tata Air Services from Karachi’s Drigh Road Aerodrome to Mumbai’s Juhu Airstrip via Ahmedabad. The aircraft was a single-engined De Havilland Puss Moth and it carried 25kg of 4-anna airmail letters.
The YouTube description of the ad reads, “#JRDTata was an inspiration, and even after 116 years, his words are still etched in our minds. To honour the legend & the leader that he was, we created the #JehFont. A digital typeface inspired by his penmanship, preserving his memory in each letter of the alphabet.”