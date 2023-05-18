Tata Group to manufacture iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India: Report

The Apple iPhone 15 series is likely to make its debut in September later this year.
The technology giant Apple is looking to expand its manufacturing unit in India. According to a report by TrendForce, the Cupertino-based, company will manufacture iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India.
The report also mentions that the phones will be assembled by Tata Group.
“Due to geopolitical and pandemic, Apple has been accelerating the diversification of its supply sources, with India being the most well-known case for such transfer. According to TrendForce, India’s Tata Group is expected to become the fourth iPhone assembler for Apple," the report says.
The report highlights that initially, Tata Group will receive small orders, which clearly meant that they will get small orders only for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus.
The report highlights that there will be three implications of Apple’s relocation plan. Firstly, India will be part of first wave of shipments for the new iPhone series that is expected to launch in September this year. In the second case, Tata’s entry into the assembly business of iPhone will clearly states Wistron’s exit from country and the Tata Group already holds a Wistron’s iPhone plant in Bengaluru.
Lastly, Tata Group will become fourth company to undertake iPhone assembly business in India which started with iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2020.
Apple iPhone 15 series is likely to make its debut in September later this year. The 2023 iPhone series may consist of four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The handsets will come powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset and will run the latest iOS software.