Tata IPL 2023 to Go.ev with the Tiago.ev

As the Official Partner, the brand will effectively utilize the Tata IPL platform to not just display the new Tiago.ev across all the 12 stadiums, but also connect with the entire nation through a host of engaging activities. One such interesting initiative is the ‘100 reasons to go.ev with Tiago.ev’ campaign. Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, this campaign focuses on consumers’ top mental barriers towards EV adoption and addresses those through a series of light-hearted, slice of life, relatable instances. It aims to bust common EV myths and position the Tiago.ev as a simple, easy switch to a far superior choice of mobility. This campaign will be further amplified on digital and social media as well as across multiple housing societies, fan parks events and point of sale activations during the course of the league.