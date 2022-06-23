Tata Play partners with Google to launch Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+

For the Secure+ offering, Tata Play is collaborating with Google to bring to India the Google Nest security camera for its subscribers. Tata Play Secure+ is a bundled service that includes battery-powered Google Nest Cam, an annual Nest Aware subscription, and a Google Nest Mini. Google Nest Cam offers advanced features including Person/Animal/Vehicle alerts, on-device processing, two-way communication via the built-in microphone and speaker, weather resistance and more. Nest Cam is battery-powered, enabling the flexibility to be placed in convenient locations and the ability to record even in the event of a power or Wi-Fi outage. Differentiating features of Tata Play Secure+ comprise the Nest Aware features such as familiar face detection and 30/60-Day event video history. Installation and maintenance services, after sales and customer care will be managed by Tata Play. Find out more about Nest Cam and Nest Aware here.