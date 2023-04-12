TATA Projects unveils 'HACHI – SAFETY MASCOT' for India@100 campaign

Himanshu Chaturvedi, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Tata Projects Ltd, said, “In today's world, businesses must make focused efforts to ensure the occupational safety of their workforce. This is because the well-being of workers is crucial for the success of any business. At Tata Projects, we understand the importance of workplace safety and make sure that it is our top priority. We believe that every worker has the right to return home safely at the end of the day. To achieve this, we have put in place various measures to ensure the safety of our workers at our sites..."