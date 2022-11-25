Tata Sampann releases its first-ever ad film campaign for South Market

Speaking on her association with Tata Sampann, Priyamani said, “I am overjoyed to be associated with Tata Sampann. Being a Tata Sampann consumer myself, I am convinced that the brand has an incredible product line and am excited to share it with my fans and every food lover! My journey in the film industry has taught me, that if you genuinely believe you have something valuable to offer, then doors of opportunities will open up to you. I sincerely believe that Tata Sampann is here to touch the heart (and tastebuds!) of every consumer.”