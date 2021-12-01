Tata Sky Romance brings love in the air

“We, at JOP Network, are elated to associate with Tata Sky to bring to the audiences a special curation of romantic movies, shows, and more from Hollywood and Bollywood that are sure to entertain the romantic chords of every viewer. These titles have been specially curated, keeping in mind consumer likings, popularity and ratings of the shows and movies over the years. This first of its kind service is sure to rekindle the heart,” added Urvi Agarwal – director, JOP Network.