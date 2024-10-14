TATA Starbucks opens its second experiential coffee store in Colaba

TATA Starbucks is honouring Mumbai’s rich architectural history and cultural heritage with a second location. Situated in the city, at the iconic Dhanraj Mahal in Colaba, this new store offers experience for both coffee connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike. Customers can choose and enjoy from a carefully curated menu that celebrates India’s rich flavours.

The store features a beverage line-up with locally inspired ingredients like jaggery, chilli, shikanji, guava, and tamarind. The Starbucks specialty origin coffee features distinctive flavour profiles like Malabar Coconut Cream Latte, Cinnamon Jaggery Latte, Cocoa Birds Eye Chilli Latte, Tamarind Shikanji, and Red Peroo Cold Brew. Customers can also enjoy freshly baked croissants, sandwiches, and scrambled eggs, all prepared in-house.

At this coffee experiential store, customers can explore a range of coffee options, featuring five exclusive espresso bean choices and thirteen whole bean selections sourced from coffee-growing regions such as India, Kenya, Sumatra, and Latin America. The store presents a globally curated selection, including Starbucks Willow Blend, Starbucks Single-Origin Zambia, Starbucks Single-Origin Colombia, Pike Place Roast, and Starbucks House Blend, appreciated by coffee connoisseurs worldwide.

Dhanraj Mahal, provides the perfect setting for Starbucks second coffee experiential store. As a key part of Colaba’s heritage, this landmark has been beautifully restored, blending traditional design with modern touches. A tribute to Mumbai’s heritage and architecture, the Dhanraj Mahal store honours the historic essence of the city with an inviting decor in-store that resonates with Indian sensibilities and world-class aesthetics.

Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks, said, “The launch of our second coffee experiential store reflects our commitment to celebrating coffee heritage through variety, artistry, and food theatre, complemented by a host of international coffee experiences. A decade ago, our journey began in Mumbai, and this store, honours the city’s rich cultural tapestry and vibrant community. It’s not just a tribute to the heritage of Starbucks; it’s a celebration of the community and Third Place experience. As we continue to elevate our legacy in Mumbai, we’re dedicated to offering our customers unique coffee experiences and memorable connections.”

In close proximity to the county’s first Starbucks Reserve Store, the new experiential store marks TATA Starbucks 98th outlet in Mumbai and will be open from 8 AM to 1 AM on all days of the week.