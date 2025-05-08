Tata Tea Gold Care offers AI-powered personalised packs for Mother's Day

Tata Tea Gold Care is back with its Mother’s Day campaign #MyTurnToCare with a powerful AI led personalised twist. In a heartwarming tribute to the unwavering love and care of mothers, the brand has launched a personalised gifting experience that leverages AI to help consumers to meaningfully celebrate the day with their mothers’. Consumers can create customised Tata Tea Gold Care tea packs in 8 local languages with their picture along with their mother and also dedicate a personalised message in their voice through AI enabled tech.

This Mother’s day, the brand invites consumers to visit the campaign website (www.tatateagoldcare.com) and upload a picture of them along with their mother and through simple steps select the pack language preference, select a personalised message and record their voice to enable AI powered tech to customise the pack for a very personalised experience. The unique QR code on each pack triggers an AR experience, playing the personalised message and video—turning each tea pack into a heartfelt memory. The initiative represents one of the most scaled and thoughtfully executed tech-enabled personalisation efforts in the Indian FMCG space.

To amplify the campaign, the brand has collaborated with celebrity influencers and micro-influencers who will engage with consumers through mall activation on Mother’s Day in key cities.

Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, president – packaged beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “With the return of our #MyTurnToCare campaign this Mother’s Day, we wanted to go beyond words and create an experience which is industry first and that truly captures the depth of emotion we feel for our mothers. At Tata Tea Gold Care, care is at the core of everything we do—and this year, we’re proud to leverage AI to provide an enhanced personalised experience. Through these personalised packs we’re not just offering a gift, but a heartfelt memory which consumers can cherish for years to come.”