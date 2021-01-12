TATA Tea reformulates Tetley Green Tea with added Vitamin C

Sushant Dash, president, Packaged Beverages (India, Bangladesh and Middle East), Tata Consumer Products Limited said "We are enhancing wellness offerings in our beverage portfolio with the launch of two exciting variants in our Tata Tea brand- Tata Tea Gold Care and Tata Tea Tulsi Green and the re-launch of Tetley Green Tea Immune. The pandemic has seen consumers showing a significant preference for trusted health and wellness products. Tata Tea and Tetley are reputed brands in the tea segment and our new offerings will give consumers great quality teas along with the added benefits of these natural ingredients and Vitamin C. Consumers can also buy these variants from the convenience of their homes, through e-commerce platforms. We will continue to invest in our brands and innovate to create quality and distinctive products for our consumers.”