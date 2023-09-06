Tata vies with Pepsi and Reliance Retail to buy out Haldiram's amid valuation concerns

Tata Group's consumer unit is negotiating to acquire a majority stake (at least 51%) in Indian snack maker Haldiram's as reoprted by The Reuters. However, Tata is hesitant about the $10 billion valuation, considering that Haldiram's annual revenue is around $1.5 billion. This potential acquisition could lead Tata Consumer Products to directly compete with companies like Pepsi and Reliance Retail in the Indian snack food market.