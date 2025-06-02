TCL India extends its partnership with Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

TCL, a consumer electronics brand, announced the extension of Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador for the second year in a row. Represented by Rise Worldwide, Sharma is known for his consistent on-field performance and leadership. The company said the association aligns with its “Master the Moment” brand message and aims to connect with consumers through Sharma’s popularity.

Delighted with the announcement, Philip Xia, general manager of TCL India said, “We are thrilled to have Rohit Sharma continue his association with the TCL family for the second year. His consistency, leadership and ability to deliver under pressure perfectly aligns with our brand values. We look forward to inspiring a generation of users to embrace innovation and truly master every moment of their digital lives.”

Commenting on the extension of the relationship, Rohit Sharma said, “I’m happy to continue my partnership with the TCL family. Their commitment to innovation and excellence truly resonates with me. Together, we aim to inspire people to embrace every moment and ‘Master the Moment’ in their own lives.

The company plans to leverage its partnership with Rohit Sharma to support upcoming marketing campaigns, product launches, and outreach initiatives.