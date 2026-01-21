TCL to acquire 51% stakes in Bravia, Sony's home entertainment arm

Sony has announced a strategic restructuring of its television business, under which it will sell a majority stake in its Bravia TV operations to Chinese electronics company TCL. As part of the agreement, TCL will acquire a 51% stake in Sony’s home entertainment division, while Sony will retain the remaining 49%.

The partnership will operate as a joint venture, expected to commence from April 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. The new entity will continue to market televisions under the Sony and Bravia brands.

Under the arrangement, TCL will contribute its display manufacturing capabilities, global production scale, and supply chain efficiencies. Sony will bring its strengths in picture processing technology, audio engineering, brand management, and supply chain expertise. The collaboration aims to combine both companies’ capabilities to improve competitiveness in the global television market.

Sony CEO Kimio Maki said the partnership is intended to create new value in the home entertainment segment by leveraging complementary strengths. TCL Electronics chairperson Du Juan stated that the joint venture would help enhance brand value, optimise supply chains, and deliver products more efficiently across markets.

The move marks a significant shift for Sony, which has long been associated with premium television technology through brands such as Bravia and, earlier, Trinitron. However, the global TV market has become increasingly competitive and price-driven, with thin margins and strong competition from players including Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL.

Over the years, Sony has gradually reduced its exposure to several consumer electronics categories, exiting businesses such as personal computers and tablets, and relying on external suppliers for display panels. The latest partnership reflects Sony’s broader strategy to recalibrate its presence in capital-intensive, low-margin segments while focusing on technology, brand, and content-led growth areas.