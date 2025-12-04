Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey revealed by BCCI and adidas at Raipur ODI

adidas, the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), unveiled the all-new Team India T20 World Cup 2026 jersey at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. In a first-of-its-kind moment, fans inside the stadium became the very first to witness the jersey as a life-size version was unfurled on the field during the India vs South Africa ODI, turning the reveal into a stadium-wide celebration of Indian cricket.

The new jersey blends a modern silhouette with bold, nostalgic design cues. Drawing inspiration from the iconic striped India jerseys of the 1990s, the kit introduces contemporary pattern innovation with a retro twist, while retaining the legendary neckline from the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning jersey. To tackle the more intense warm-weather conditions, body-mapped 3D engineered mechanical stretch fabrics incorporating adidas' latest CLIMACOOL+ materials wick sweat faster, keeping players dryer for longer. Perforated wide 3-stripe tapes enable ultimate breathability, while strategically placed mesh holes on both fabric and trims deliver best-in-class air permeability, ensuring optimal ventilation even in the most demanding climates.

Vijay Chauhan, GM, adidas India, said: “adidas is committed to delivering world-class performance gear for our cricketers. Every jersey carries the story of the players who wear it, the fans who champion it, and the heritage it represents. Together with BCCI, we are proud to unveil this jersey amidst its biggest believers—Indian cricket fans. We can’t wait to see the country wear these colours with pride at the upcoming tournaments, especially the World Cup.”

Indian cricketer and adidas athlete Rohit Sharma said: "From cheering as a young fan to lifting trophies for the country, this game has given me memories for a lifetime. Now, as I step into a new chapter, the pride remains the same. This new Team India jersey reminds us that whether you're in the stands or on the field, we all wear the same colours and believe in the same dream for India."






